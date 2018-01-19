CHAN 2018: Super Eagles secure first win

Nigeria VS Libya

The home-based Super Eagles team have registered their first win at the ongoing African Nations Championship, CHAN tournament taking place in Morocco.

The coach Salisu Yusuf tutored side labored to a lone goal victory on Friday against hitherto table toppers, Libya.

Sunday Faleye was the hero; scoring the all-important goal in the 79th minute as the Eagles secured maximum points.

Nigeria now occupy the top spot in Group C with four points from two games.

hey will face Equatorial Guinea in their final group game as they look to seal their place in the quarterfinals.

The CHAN trophy is the only elusive major trophy for Nigeria in Africa.

