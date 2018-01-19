CHAN 2018 Live Updates: Nigeria faces Libya in crucial test

Related News

The home-based Super Eagles team have their work well cut out as they face Libya in their second group game of the ongoing African Nations Championships, CHAN, in Morocco.

After the disappointing barren draw against Rwanda on Monday, the Coach Salisu Yusuf-tutored side cannot afford further slips against the table toppers, Libya.

If there is one thing the Super Eagles must get right today, it is their finishing as they registered over 24 shots in the Rwanda game but ended with not even a single goal, albeit they hit the upright thrice.

Despite the seeming failings from the first game, Coach Salisu has kept faith with the same starters from the Rwanda game.

Hopefully, they will make amends with a better show against the Libyans who finished as 3-0 winners in their own opening match against Equatorial Guinea.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates from 5.30pm.

Libya Vs CHAN Eagles XI: Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Osas Okoro, Daniel Itodo, Stephen Eze, Kalu Orji, Emeka Atuloma, Ifeanyi Ifeanyi, Rabiu Ali, Emeka Ogbugh, Anthony Okpotu, Sunday Faleye

Subs: Oladele Ajiboye, Theophilus Afelokhai, Ikouwem Utin, Abdullahi Musa, Timothy Danladi, Ifeanyi Nweke, Augustine Oladapo, Ekundayo Ojo, Eneji Moses, Ibrahim Mustapha, Nur Muhammed, Okechukwu Gabriel