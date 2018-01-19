Four key matches to watch this weekend

Related News

Arsenal v Crystal Palace @Emirates @4pm on Jan 20

Majority of Arsenal fans have grown thick skins as their beloved club continues to flounder. Former Liverpool forward, Stan Collymore, believes “History [and maybe nostalgia]” is the thing keeping Arsene Wenger at the Emirates – the Invincibles, and the majesty of their play in years gone by.

On Saturday, they face another London derby against a resurgent Crystal Palace team that have players – Wilfred Zaha, Andy Townsend, and Christian Benteke; that can hurt an Arsenal team short on confidence. Arsenal cannot afford a loss; but can they win?

Current Form: Arsenal [L-D-L-D-D]; Palace [W-L-W-D-L]

Head to head

28/12/17 PRL Palace 2 – 3 Arsenal

10/04/17 PRL Palace 3 – 0 Arsenal

01/01/17 PRL Arsenal 2 – 0 Palace

17/04/16 PRL Arsenal 1 – 1 Palace

16/08/15 PRL Palace 1 – 2 Arsenal

Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Palace

Inter Milan v AS Roma @San Siro @8:45pm on Jan 21

Two points from a possible 15 have seen Inter Milan tumble down the table to third place – nine points off league leaders, Napoli. Luciano Spaletti must get the team back to winning ways quickly so they don’t completely fall off the wagon.

With Juventus and Napoli to visit the San Siro in the second half of the season and the two teams also in Europe, there is still a window of opportunity for the Nerazzuri.

Roma have also suffered a blip – four points from a possible 15 have also seen them lose touch with the league leaders – a situation Alessandro Florenzi feels they can start correcting with a visit to their old manager.

“It is an advantage that we already know Spalletti, as we know his weaknesses,” Florenzi told Roma TV. “But then again he knows ours too. It’ll be an entertaining match and should be fun for the neutrals too.”

Miranda is back in training for Inter while Roma’s match preparations could be disrupted by Chelsea’s chase of Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri.

Current Form: Inter [D-D-L-L-L]; Roma [L-D-L-L-W]

Head to head

26/08/17 SEA Roma 1 – 3 Inter

26/02/17 SEA Inter 1 – 3 Roma

02/10/16 SEA Roma 2 – 1 Inter

19/03/16 SEA Roma 1 – 1 Inter

31/10/15 SEA Inter 1 – 0 Roma

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Roma

Real Madrid v Deportivo @Santiago Bernabeu @4:15pm on Jan 21

Based on their last five confrontations – this should be a sure banker for Zinedine Zidane’s squad; but recently there is nothing to be so sure about concerning Real Madrid.

So far off the pace in the league, not scoring and the team looking jaded, the visit of unpredictable Deportivo could prove to be another banana skin in an already fraught season. After a 1-0 win away at Leganes on Thursday in the Copa del Rey, Rafael Varane confessed it was a much-needed win.

“We want to win and get on a good run. We are playing the same as last year but things are not coming together.” Zidane will hope things start coming together ahead of the UEFA Champions League resumption.

Current Form: Real Madrid [W-L-D-D-W]; Deportivo [L-D-L-L-W]

Head to head

20/08/17 LAL Deportivo 0 – 3 Real Madrid

26/04/17 LAL Deportivo 2 – 6 Real Madrid

10/12/16 LAL Real Madrid 3 – 2 Deportivo

14/05/16 LAL Deportivo 0 – 2 Real Madrid

09/01/16 LAL Real Madrid 5 – 0 Deportivo

Prediction: Real Madrid 4-0 Deportivo

Lyon v PSG @Groupama Stadium @9pm on Jan 21

Who will stop PSG from running away with Ligue 1 after scoring eight against a Dijan on Wednesday? Lyon will hope they can with a front four of Bertrand Traore, Nabil Fekir, Memphis Depay and Mariano Diaz, who have scored 34 goals league goals between them. But it will be in defending that they will win or be found out; though it has to be said that in the reverse last September, PSG needed two own goals in the last 10 minutes to secure a 2-0 victory. The 60,000-strong crowd at the Groupama will be raucous on Sunday, willing on their team to cut the lead at the top of the table to eight points and make Ligue 1 a contest once again.

Current Form: Lyon [W-D-W-W-W]; PSG [W-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

17/09/17 LI1 PSG 2 – 0 Lyon

19/03/17 LI1 PSG 2 – 1 Lyon

27/11/16 LI1 Lyon 1 – 2 PSG

06/08/16 TDC PSG 4 – 1 Lyon

28/02/16 LI1 Lyon 2 – 1 PSG

Prediction: Lyon 1-2 PSG