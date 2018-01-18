Dortmund slam Arsene Wenger as Sanchez nears Arsenal exit

Related News

The German club, Borussia Dortmund, have labelled Arsenal coach, Arsene Wenger, as ‘disrespectful’ following his claim on Thursday that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would ‘fit in’ at the Premier League club.

The Gabon forward has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, who are eyeing replacements for Manchester United-bound Alexis Sanchez.

At his press conference on Thursday, Wenger was asked whether Aubameyang would be a good addition to his team and the Frenchman responded: “Yes because a character can be very positive and very negative. Overall you look at the achievement of the player over his career.”

But Dortmund have hit back at the Arsenal boss, claiming there is ‘no contact’ between the clubs over a transfer for Aubameyang.

Wenger was asked whether he could give an update on the possible transfer for the Dortmund player.

“I have nothing to say about that,” said Wenger, “But things like this can be kept more secret and only be made known when the deal is complete.”

It did not take long before Wenger’s statements reached Dortmund.

“We find it disrespectful to respond to (questions about) players from other clubs,” said Michael Zorc, technical director of the German club.

“There is no contact with Arsenal. We assume that Arsene Wenger is busy enough with the performance of his own players.”

While there are dark clouds hovering over a possible move of Aubameyang to Arsenal, Sanchez leaving for Manchester United is on the verge of being completed and Wenger admitted that much during his press parley ahead of the weekend game against Crystal Palace.

As for the future of Mesut Ozil, Wenger told journalists the German will remain at the club beyond the January transfer window.

Ozil’s contract ends at the end of the season and is yet to be renewed.