Super Eagles static on first FIFA ranking for 2018

The world football governing body, FIFA, has released the first ranking for 2018.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria still occupy the 51st position in the world and the 9th spot in Africa.

Tunisia, who moved up four places, are now Africa’s highest ranked team and 23rd in the world.

Senegal, Egypt Morocco, Congo, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria and Algeria complete the list of Africa’s best 10 teams.

With just 22 matches played (none by Nigeria), all friendlies, since the December edition, FIFA said it is no surprise to see few significant changes in the first ranking of 2018.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s 2018 FIFA World Cup Group D foes, Argentina were also non-movers as they remain fourth in the world.

But the Super Eagles’ two other World Cup group opponents, Croatia and Iceland, moved up two places. Croatia stepped up to 15th, while Iceland moved two places to 20th.

Germany are still the number one team in the world while the top ten teams in the world are unchanged.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on February 15, 2018.