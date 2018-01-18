FA Cup: Chelsea survive Norwich scare; Conte slams Morata

Related News

Alvaro Morata is meant to be solving problems at Chelsea: score goals that would win games for the Blues.

Sadly, the Spaniard has been failing in his primary duties in recent games and was even worse in Wednesday night’s FA Cup clash where Chelsea had to dig deep to secure a 5-3 penalty shootout win over Norwich City.

Morata, who only came on in the 81st minute to replace goalscorer Michy Batshuayi, was then sent off just four minutes later after he got a yellow card for simulation and another for protesting with referee Graham Scott over the decision.

Blues boss Conte said: “For sure I am not happy for the second yellow card to Morata.

“The first was for a doubtful situation, but the second was for dissent. You must pay great attention because in this moment in the game you have to stay calm.”

Morata must now serve a ban, limiting Conte’s attacking options for Saturday’s away game against Brighton.

“We have to play in two days against Brighton and we have to try to recover very well,” said Conte.

“It will not be easy. We face many problems and after the red cards Pedro and Morata are not available.”

While Conte is fuming now at Pedro and Morata for their diving stunts that has backfired, the Italian has warned the rest of his players including the likes of Victor Moses who in the time past have been engaged in diving controversies to desist from such.

“I don’t want an advantage, especially if you know this system [VAR] is being used. You can watch every situation with this technology.” Conte warned.