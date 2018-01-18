How Rooney made me join Everton – Theo Walcott

Related News

England international, Theo Walcott, has been speaking on his move from Arsenal to Everton and he has revealed the key role played by one of his erstwhile national teammate, Wayne Rooney.

Walcott, 28, completed a move from Arsenal to Everton Wednesday in a deal reportedly worth £20 million.

The fleet-footed forward said after his signing that his decision was influenced partly by the feedbacks he got from Rooney.’

“I had numerous chats with Wayne and that was one massive factor which really tempted me to come to Everton,” Walcott told evertontv.

“He told me it was a great place to play football and a club that is on the up. Those are the reasons I came here.

“This is a club with great history. The fans are brilliant, they are always passionate … and I used to find it very tough playing here.

“You want to be part of something and Wayne feels Everton are really going to improve.”

Walcott scored 19 goals in all competitions for Arsenal last season, but he struggled for game time this campaign.

The 47-time England international believes he can recapture his best form at Everton.

“I was very proud of what I did last season – scoring 19 goals,” Walcott said.

“I want to bring that [scoring form] to Everton Football Club. I want to be part of the attacking force that is here.”

Aside Ademola Lookman who is of Nigerian heritage and is at Everton another Nigerian star in Henry Onyekuru is also on the pay books of the Toffess. Henry may be playing alongside Walcott in the days ahead if he is recalled from his Belgium loan and recovers his full fitness.