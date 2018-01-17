Nigeria League Round-Up: Tornadoes, Plateau United stay on top

Related News

Niger Tornadoes and Plateau United have taken the early lead on the Nigeria Professional Football League table after the Match Day 2 games were concluded across the country on Wednesday.

After recording away wins on the opening weekend, Tornadoes and Plateau United followed up with home wins against FC IfeanyiUbah and Rivers United on Wednesday.

While Tornadoes were 2-1 winners over their opponents from Nnewi, defending champions, Plateau United beat Garden City’s Rivers United.

With the perfect start recorded by these two clubs, they are ahead with six points respectively after two games.

It is, however, a different ball game for the trio of Enugu Rangers, Kwara United and Nasarawa who all have suffered back-to-back losses.

Rangers were stunned 1-2 at home by Lobi Stars while Kwara United and Nasarawa United were beaten by MFM FC and Kano Pillars respectively.

The Oriental derby involving Enyimba international and Heartland FC ended in a barren draw.

In all, 18 goals were scored across the different match centers.

Full RESULTS

Tornadoes 2-1 FCIU

Yobe Stars 2-0 Wikki

Go Round 1-0 Akwa

Rangers 1-2 Lobi

Enyimba 0-0 Heartland

Sunshine 2-1 Katsina Utd

Pillars 2-0 Nasarawa

Plateau 2-0 Rivers

El-Kanemi 1-0 Abia Warriors

MFM 1-0 Kwara