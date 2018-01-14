EPL: Manchester City’s unbeaten run ends at Anfield

The Liverpool FC, Manchester City match

Manchester City on Sunday suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season and it was at Anfield where Liverpool beat the table-toppers 4-3 in a thrilling encounter.

The Reds showed great intent as they took the lead after just nine minutes through Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but City went into the break all square courtesy of Leroy Sane’s equaliser.

In the second half, three goals in just eight minutes from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah put Jurgen Klopp’s side in the driver’s seat.

However, City mounted a late fightback as they reduced the deficit through Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan.

Liverpool held on to the slim win to take all the three point on offer and also avenge the 5-0 humiliation they suffered in the reverse fixture.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.