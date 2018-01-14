Nigeria League Round-up: Plateau United begin title defence with away win

Related News

Reigning champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League, Plateau United on Sunday started their title defence on an impressive note.

The Solid Miners secured an away win over Nasarawa United in Lafia to get their season off on the right footing.

Raphael Ayagwa was the hero for Plateau United on Sunday getting the all-important winning goal in the 87th minute.

There was also another away win in the opening weekend of action in the NPFL as Niger Tornadoes stunned newly-promoted Kwara United 2-0 in Ilorin.

Tornadoes scored a goal in each half through Eric Frimpong in the 11th minute and Ibrahim Babawo four minutes after the restart.

In Markudi, the game ended in stalemate as Lobi Stars forced Enyimba to a 1-1 draw.

It was a similar situation in Owerri where newly-promoted Heartland failed to get the dream start they would have loved and thus settled for a barren draw against Sunshine Stars.

The other newly-promoted teams; Go Round FC and Yobe Deserts also recorded faulty starts to life in the NPFL as the two teams lost to Wikki Tourists and FC IfeanyiUbah respectively.

NPFL MD 1

Full Results

Kwara Utd 0-2 Niger Tornadoes

Abia warriors 2-0 MFM FC

Wikki Tourists 1-0 Go-round

Akwa utd 2-0 Rangers Live on NTA

Rivers Utd 1-0 Elkanemi Warriors

Heartland 0-0 Sunshine stars

FCIU 2-1 Yobe Stars

Lobi Stars 1-1 Enyimba Int’l

Nassarawa utd 0-1 Plateau utd

Saturday

Katsina utd 2-2 Kano Pillars