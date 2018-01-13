La Liga: Zidane frustrated as Real Madrid suffer shock defeat

Related News

Zinedine Zidane has been left downcast after Real Madrid suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at home against Villarreal in their La Liga match on Saturday.

Real Madrid clearly dominated the game but succumbed to an 87th-minute strike from Pablo Fornals.

Fornals chipped over goalkeeper Keylor Navas on the rebound after a lightning-quick counterattack, giving Villarreal their first ever win at the Bernabeu in 19 visits in all competitions.

Real remain fourth in the Liga standings on 32 points and are only one point and one place above Villarreal.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Zidane complained that the outcome was not a fair one for his team going by their overall performance.

“We don’t deserve this, we think we played well but the ball just didn’t want to go in for us and I cannot explain why,” Zidane stated.

“We then couldn’t prevent them counter attacking us and it’s really tough on the players.”