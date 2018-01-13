U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifier: Falconets secure away win in South Africa

Related News

Nigeria’s U20 Women’s team, the Falconets, are a step closer to qualifying for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup to be staged in France later this year.

The coach Chris Danjuma-tutored side put up a brilliant performance on Saturday in Polokwane, beating South Africa’s Basetsana 2-0 away from home.

Usual suspect Rasheedat Ajibade, the Falconets’ top scorer in this qualifying series, showed shrewdness and great ball sense in beating the home team’s goalkeeper for Nigeria’s first goal on the half –hour.

Anam Imo increased the tally for the two–time World Cup silver medalists six minutes later.

The Basetsana tried to find a way back into the game in the second period, only to meet an impregnable wall at the Nigerian rear.

Goalkeeper Cynthia Nnadozie was well–protected by Sunday Opeyemi, Christy Ucheibe, Mary Ologbosere and Kemi Famuditi.

Glory Ogbonna, Bashirat Amoo, Grace Igboamalu, Imo, Ajibade and Folashade Ijamilusi all impressed at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Coach Danjuma’s ladies threw everything at the home girls right from kick-off, and will retain the confidence of picking a ticket to the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup France 2018 after the concluding encounter in Benin City in a fortnight.

The return is scheduled for the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Saturday, January 27.

The 9th FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals will hold in France 7th – August 26.