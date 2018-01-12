Ex-Super Eagles stars move to save Wilson Oruma

Related News

Former Super Eagles stars, including the trio of Augustine Eguavoen, Taribo West and Nwankwo Kanu, have agreed to take part in a charity football game to raise funds to aid their ex-colleague, Wilson Oruma.

Oruma has made the headlines recently after suffering a mental relapse of some sort.

The former Golden Eaglets captain allegedly lost most of his money to swindlers six years ago in a failed business deal, thus leading to some sort of depression.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Football Association, Waidi Akanni, revealed that the planned Charity game to help Oruma has been proposed to hold in Lagos in February.

He said he is confident more ex-internationals will make themselves available to help one of their own.

Oruma, 41, had an illustrious career playing most of his club football in France where he turned up for many top sides including Lens, Marseille, and Sochaux as well as a handful of other European teams.

Aside from his successes in club football, Oruma also had it good playing for Nigeria right from the U-17 cadre to the national team, the Super Eagles.

He was allegedly defrauded by a clergyman and some fake oil businessmen to the tune of N1.2 billion in December 2012; a development that has seen his life take a serious nosedive.

“Aside from playing the Charity match to help Oruma, we will are also intending to use the medium to share our experiences to the current players on how well to manage their finances and prepare well for life after football,” the Lagos FA boss declared.

In a related development, the General Secretary, National Association of Nigerian Professional Footballers, Austin Popo, in an online reaction hinted that steps are being taken to quicken Oruma’s rehabilitation.

“We have had series of close door meetings to see how we can address the issue. I discussed with Sam Sodje who confirmed to me that he had put a call to Chairman of Delta State Sports Commission.

“Two days behind, I also had a discussion with Clement Temile and Joshua Khator. Apart from being members of the players Union, they are also ex-internationals from Delta State, the same state of Wilson, it is sad. We hope to coordinate all relevant stakeholders to give their support in bringing him back to normalcy,” the scribe stated in an online post.