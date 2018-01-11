EFL Cup: Moses, Iwobi end clash in stalemate

Related News

The Nigerian duo of Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi were both in action as Chelsea and Arsenal played out a goalless draw in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Clear chances were few and far between at both ends of the field in what was the second London derby between the two teams in the space of a week.

Moses and Iwobi both had chances of their own in Wednesday’s game but neither could bury the ball in the net as expected.

Chelsea had the best openings, but Arsenal managed to grind out a second consecutive 0-0 stalemate at Stamford Bridge to leave them with the very slight advantage heading into the second leg at the Emirates Stadium in a fortnight’s time.

Manchester City with a slim 2-1 win over Championship side Bristol City on Tuesday night are also gunning for a place in final of the EFL Cup otherwise known as the Carabao Cup.