Russia 2018: Nigeria, England confirm June 2 Wembley friendly

The Nigeria Football Federation and the England FA have confirmed that the Super Eagles will play the Three Lions in a friendly at the Wembley Stadium in London on June 2.

The match will be only the third between both countries at senior level. It will serve as the Super Eagles’ final preparatory game for the FIFA World Cup finals in Russia, with their first match against Croatia in Kaliningrad coming exactly two weeks after.

The NFF 1st Vice President and Chairman of the Federation’s Organising Committee, Seyi Akinwunmi, told thenff.com on Tuesday: “The match is now confirmed. We had been doing a lot of work in the background, even going back to last year.

“Now, we are happy to say that it is all sealed. Certainly, it is going to be a big match, between two countries of remarkable historical affinity and similarities.

“We have other matches and programmes for the team, and we will soon roll out the entire plan for matches, camping sites and training camps.”

Organisers hinted thenff.com on Wednesday that they expect a full house at the big game, and that a train of top-drawer dignitaries could include members of the British Royal Family.

Nigeria and England first clashed at senior level on November 16, 1994 at the old Wembley Stadium. David Platt’s headed goal towards the end of the first half separated the two teams.

Both teams met again at the 2002 FIFA World Cup. The encounter at the Nagai Stadium in Osaka, Japan on June 12, 2002 ended 0-0, with the Super Eagles being eliminated from the finals at the group stage.

The Super Eagles have already confirmed a date with Poland (1974 and 1982 World Cup bronze medallists, and who play Senegal, Colombia and Japan in Group H in Russia) in Warsaw on March 23. Other dates are March 27 and May 27.