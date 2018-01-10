Argentina confirm two high profile friendlies for March

Related News

As the Super Eagles take on Poland in a friendly in March in preparation for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Group D opponents, Argentina, have also confirmed friendly matches with European giants, Italy and Spain.

The president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), Claudio Tapia, revealed the fixtures on Tuesday.

“We will play two friendlies in March against two very prestigious teams,” Mr. Tapia told Argentine sports channel, TyC.

“They are two important national sides and will give a lot of value to our preparation. Spain qualified for the World Cup and we know what they represent in football.”

Italy will be missing at the World Cup and want to start building another squad towards the European Cup qualifiers, while Argentina waited till the last qualifying match to book their ticket to Russia.

“We had an agreement with Italy that was signed by the previous management and we have to respect it otherwise AFA would face a very important financial loss,” Mr. Tapia said.

“For such reason, we will play it on March 23. Our second game will be against Spain on the 27th of that month. These two games will require the national team to raise the bar.”

Nigeria defeated Argentina 4-2 in a friendly match in Krasnodar in November, though the Nigerians have never gotten the better of the Argentines in four World Cup group matches – the last a 3-1 loss in Brazil 2014.

Towards the Mundial, Nigeria’s coach, Gernot Rohr, told his players they need to be playing regularly. He also advised the Leicester City duo of Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho to seek loan moves in the January transfer window.

Mr. Tapia further revealed that Argentina’s training camp would open in Argentina on May 30 because the players need some time with their families after the conclusion of their various leagues.

“Our preparation stage for the World Cup is going to be crucial. Our first phase will be in Argentina because we understand that once all the tournaments are over, the players will travel to see their families and will join the training camp at Ezeiza on May 30.

“We will have a friendly game as a farewell on that day as we have an offer to play at Boca’s La Bombonera stadium on May 30 and there’s the possibility of playing against a South American team [Ecuador].

“We will then go to Barcelona [June 1] where we have agreed with the club [Barcelona] to stay there and use their facilities.

“We will then play a friendly on June 8 before our trip to Russia. I think we have done things well to have the necessary foresight,” Mr. Tapia concluded.

Nigeria will play Argentina in their group match on June 26 in St. Petersburg.