Wenger threatens Iwobi

Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger, has unequivocally declared that Nigerian international, Alex Iwobi, will be fined if the midfielder is confirmed to have been partying in the early hours of Saturday morning, just a day and a half before their FA Cup third round exit to Nottingham Forest.

A video purports to show the Super Eagles star dancing at 2.37 a.m. during a party in Soho – an event that, according to neighbours, may have involved drug taking and the ingestion of laughing gas.

There is no suggestion that he was involved in either activity, but it is against Arsenal’s policy to allow nights out so close to a match.

Should the images be verified, Wenger will be very disappointed in Iwobi who he literally nurtured into stardom.

“If that is true, he will be fined,” Wenger said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“It is impossible to go out 48 hours before a game. It’s unacceptable. I will have to, of course, see him to see if that is right or not.

“It was not the night before the game, it was 48 hours before the game. The night before the game we were in a hotel. But it is not acceptable and I will have to speak to him about that. First of all you have to be cautious with the news coming out, when you read what is reported it is like he has taken drugs. He is not involved in that at all. He has been out at a birthday party. How long has he stayed? That is important. After, I will decide what happens.”

Wenger left open the possibility that the social event may have had an impact upon Iwobi’s showing at the City Ground but admitted there were no guarantees either way.

Iwobi was rated among the poorest Arsenal players in the FA Cup Third Round clash as he had no shot on target all through his stay on the pitch.