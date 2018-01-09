FA Cup: Man Utd, Tottenham get lower league opponents

Related News

Manchester United will face an awkward trip to fourth-tier strugglers Yeovil Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup, which was drawn on Monday.

Yeovil are currently in 21st place in League Two and are the lowest ranked team left in the Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur also have a tricky test against lower league opponents after they were drawn at League Two Newport County

Liverpool face Premier League opponents in West Bromwich Albion while Premier League leaders Manchester City will be away to Cardiff City or Mansfield Town.

Below is the full FA Cup fourth round draw, with the games to be played between January 26 and January 29.

Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion

Peterborough United vs Fleetwood Town or Leicester City

Huddersfield Town vs Birmingham City

Notts County vs Wolverhampton Wanderers or Swansea City

Yeovil Town vs Manchester United

Carlisle United or Sheffield Wednesday vs Stevenage or Reading

Cardiff City or Mansfield Town vs Manchester City

MK Dons vs Coventry City

Millwall vs Rochdale

Southampton vs Watford

Middlesbrough vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Bournemouth or Wigan Athletic vs Shrewsbury Town or West Ham United

Hull City vs Nottingham Forest

Newport County vs Tottenham Hotspur

Norwich City or Chelsea vs Newcastle United

Sheffield United vs Preston North End

(Reuters/NAN)