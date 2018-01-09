FA Cup: Man Utd, Tottenham get lower league opponents

Manchester United will face an awkward trip to fourth-tier strugglers Yeovil Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup, which was drawn on Monday.
Yeovil are currently in 21st place in League Two and are the lowest ranked team left in the Cup.
Tottenham Hotspur also have a tricky test against lower league opponents after they were drawn at League Two Newport County
Liverpool face Premier League opponents in West Bromwich Albion while Premier League leaders Manchester City will be away to Cardiff City or Mansfield Town.
Below is the full FA Cup fourth round draw, with the games to be played between January 26 and January 29.
Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion
Peterborough United vs Fleetwood Town or Leicester City
Huddersfield Town vs Birmingham City
Notts County vs Wolverhampton Wanderers or Swansea City
Yeovil Town vs Manchester United
Carlisle United or Sheffield Wednesday vs Stevenage or Reading
Cardiff City or Mansfield Town vs Manchester City
MK Dons vs Coventry City
Millwall vs Rochdale
Southampton vs Watford
Middlesbrough vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Bournemouth or Wigan Athletic vs Shrewsbury Town or West Ham United
Hull City vs Nottingham Forest
Newport County vs Tottenham Hotspur
Norwich City or Chelsea vs Newcastle United
Sheffield United vs Preston North End
(Reuters/NAN)