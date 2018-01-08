Barcelona’s Coutinho ruled out for three weeks

Related News

Philippe Coutinho will not be able to make his FC Barcelona debut for about three weeks because of a thigh injury he sustained while at Liverpool, the Spanish club said on Monday.

The Brazilian playmaker passed a medical on Monday during which FC Barcelona doctors analysed the injury which kept him out of Liverpool’s Premier League win over Burnley on January 1.

“Coutinho has an injury in his right thigh. He will be out for 20 days,” the Spanish La Liga leaders said in a statement.

This means he is likely to make his debut in the Catalan derby against Espanyol on Feb. 4.

FC Barcelona agreed a 142 million pounds deal with Liverpool on Saturday to buy Coutinho, who became their record signing.

(Reuters/NAN)