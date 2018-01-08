Transfers: Super Eagles defender set for England, another for Germany

Related News

One-cap Super Eagles defender, Tyronne Ebuehi, is close to a switch to Norwich in England’s Championship.

Sky Sports reports that the 22-year-old ADO Den Haag defender was at Carrow Road Stadium last Saturday when Norwich held Chelsea to a goalless draw in an FA Cup third round match.

Ebuehi made his debut for Nigeria in November against Argentina – a game the Super Eagles won 4-2.

Despite overtures from the Dutch side, the defender has not agreed terms on a new contract and can leave for nothing in the summer, which is why the club are willing to sell in the January transfer window.

Another Championship side, Birmingham, are said to be interested in signing Shehu Abdullahi from Cypriot club, Anorthosis Famagusta.

Meanwhile, another Super Eagle, Anthony Ujah, has rejoined Mainz in the Bundesliga. The 27-year-old first joined Mainz in 2011, from where he left for FC Cologne. He left Werder Bremen for the Chinese Super League side Liaoning FC in 2016 but has now made a return.

“I’m extremely happy to return to Mainz, I’m looking forward to playing in the Bundesliga again,” Ujah told the club’s website.

“I have only good memories of my time here [at Mainz], My ambition is to help the team from the second half of the season to reach the goals of the club.”

Rouven Schroder, Mainz sporting director, also expressed his delight at the striker’s return.

“Anthony [Ujah] is an athletic, determined and strong attacker who has proved his qualities at the Bundesliga level.

“He adds real value to our squad, a great character and due to his short past here. We made sure that he commits to a long-term future at Mainz.”

Mainz are currently 15th in the 18-team league and they will be looking at Ujah to fire them away from the relegation zone with his goals.