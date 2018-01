Related News

Real Madrid and their host, Celta Vigo, played a 2-2 draw on Sunday night.

Two first half goals from Gareth Bale cancelled the first by Celta Vigo before the hosts equalised in the second half.

The hosts also missed a penalty as Iago Aspas’ spot kick was saved by Keylor Navas.

With the draw, Madrid are now 16 points adrift of league leaders Barcelona; although they have a game at hand.