Barcelona, Liverpool agree deal for Coutinho

coutinho

Spanish club, FC Barcelona, have announced that they have reached an agreement with Liverpool FC for the transfer of Philippe Coutinho.

A statement on Barcelona website indicates that the Brazilian will sign a contract for the remainder of the season and five more, and will have a buyout clause of 400 million euros.

The club assured that other details of the player’s arrival and presentation will be communicated accordingly.

The midfielder arrives at FC Barcelona after demonstrating his class as a player with Liverpool and the Brazilian national side.

Born on 12 June, 1992 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Phillipe Coutinho is one of the most talented midfielders in the world with the potential to get even better.

