FA Cup: Ola Aina shoots Hull to next round

Hull City are through to the next round of the Emirates FA Cup all thanks to the solitary goal scored by their Nigerian defender, Ola Aina.

Aina was on target in the 58th minute of the clash against League One side Blackburn Rovers.

The goal by the Super Eagles defender is his first ever goal for Hull since joining them on loan from Chelsea last summer and it was enough to take the Tigers into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Before Saturday’s outing, Hull went five straight games without a win.

Elsewhere at the Etihad, Manchester City came from 1-0 down to thrash Burnley City 4-1, to advance into the next round of the FA Cup in style.

Burnley took a shock 1-0 lead through Ashley Barnes in the 25th minute off a mistake from John Stones.

But second half goals from Sergio Aguero (56th, 58th minutes), Leroy Sane (71st) and substitute Bernardo Silva (82nd minute) secured the comfortable win for the Premier League leaders.

Also on Saturday, League Two side, Stevenage, were forced to a 0-0 draw by Championship club, Reading, without Nigerian forward, Sone Aluko, who was benched.

Both teams will meet in a replay to decide who will go through to the fourth round.

At Vicarage Road, Watford, without Nigerian forward, Isaac Success, easily dispatched Bristol City 3-0 to qualify for the next round in style.

Sammy Ameobi and his Bolton Wanderers teammates were sent packing from this year’s FA Cup after they were beaten 2-1 at home by Huddersfield Town.

There is still another chance for the older Ameobi, Shola, as his team, Fleetwood Town, played out a barren draw against Kelechi Iheanacho’s Leicester City.

There will be a replay at the King Power Stadium.

FA Cup Third Round results:

Manchester City 4 vs 1 Burnley

Stevenage 0 vs 0 Reading

Blackburn Rovers 0 vs 1 Hull City

Birmingham City 1 vs 0 Burton Albion

Watford 3 vs 0 Bristol City

Bolton Wanderers 1 vs 2 Huddersfield

Millwall 4 – 1 Barnsley

Newcastle United 3 – 1 Luton Town

Queens Park Rangers 0 – 1 Milton Keynes Dons

Exeter City 0 – 2 West Bromwich Albion

Fulham 0 – 1 Southampton