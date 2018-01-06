New signing Van Dijk’s header wins derby for Liverpool

Van Dijk
Liverpool new signing, Van Dijk. [Photo credit: Sky Sports]

Virgil van Dijk made a dream start to his Anfield career on Friday, scoring the winning goal on his debut for Liverpool.

They beat city rivals Everton 2-1 in their 2017/2018 English FA Cup third round tie at Anfield.

The Dutchman, signed last week from Southampton for a reported fee of 75 million pounds, rose inside the area to head home an Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain corner kick.

The 84th minute goal provided a relief in what had been a pulsating Merseyside derby.

Liverpool looked to have been frustrated after Gylfi Sigurdsson brought Everton level in the 67th minute after a brilliant counter-attack from Sam Allardyce’s side.

The home side had taken the lead through a 35th minute penalty kick from James Milner after Everton defender Mason Holgate had pulled down Adam Lallana in the box.(Reuters/NAN)

