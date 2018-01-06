Goals from Lingard, Lukaku give Manchester United late win

Jesse Lingard was United's hero, coming of the bench to score twice CREDIT: PA

Jesse Lingard scored his fourth goal in as many games and substitute Romelu Lukaku added a stoppage time effort as Manchester United reached the English FA Cup fourth round.

The former champions beat Championship side Derby County 2-0 on Friday.

Lingard, who scored a pair of fine goals in a 2-2 Premier League draw with Burnley followed by another in a 2-0 win at Everton, produced another exquisite finish this time.

He unleashed a first-time shot from 18 metres in the 83rd minute.

Lingard hit the post several minutes earlier as Derby looked set to earn a reply after United had missed a string of chances.

Marcus Rashford also hit the woodwork while visiting goalkeeper Scott Carson produced a barrage of good saves.

Lukaku, who returned from a head injury and came on as a halftime substitute for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, broke away and powered his shot past Carson at the death.

This came as Derby threw men forward in search of an equaliser.

(Reuters/NAN)

