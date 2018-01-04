Salah can be the only winner of the CAF Award

Related News

The bigwigs of African football will come together in Accra, Ghana on Thursday to crown the best African footballer of 2017, and there can be no other winner than the Egyptian, Mohammed Salah.

Salah, 25, had a blazing 2017, which were highlighted by his form with Roma, Liverpool and the starring role in taking Egypt back to the World Cup.

He is in contention with Liverpool teammate, Sadio Mane, who also helped Senegal to the World Cup.

The third name on the list is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has been stellar for Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund.

Salah scored 38 goals in 2017 for clubs and country – a humongous total for an inverted winger cum forward.

Already, the mane-haired speedster has been recognised with the Arab Player of the year; BBC African Player of the year, ESPN FC Award, of which he won with 70 per cent of the votes polled and conveniently CAF should follow suit.

He also led Egypt to the final of the Africa Nations Cup last January, where they lost out to Cameroon.

After he was awarded the BBC award, he said, “I want to be the best Egyptian ever, so I work hard.” His hard work is definitely paying off and he could become just the second Egyptian to win the coveted African player award after Mahmoud El Khatib, who won in 1983.