Arsenal vs Chelsea: Wenger seems to have Conte’s ‘key’

Since Antonio Conte was named Chelsea manager at the beginning of the 2016/17 EPL season, his team has clashed five times with Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal with just one win to show. In that time, Arsenal have beaten Chelsea to the FA Cup and the Community Shield.

So does Wenger have Conte’s number?

This is the first heavyweight duel of 2018 and it promises to show in which directions the two London clubs are headed.

Arsenal need the three points to continue their pursuit of a top-four finish while the Blues need the points to go above Manchester United into second place.

Current Form

Arsenal [D-W-D-W-W]; Chelsea [W-W-D-W-W]

Pre-match Quotes

Wenger said at the pre-match press conference that his team has to be at their best because Chelsea are in good form.

“Chelsea are coming back into good form. They’ve been consistent recently so it’s a big challenge for us.”

For Conte, his players need the utmost concentration to claim all three points.

“For us, in this period we must be very focused on our target and tomorrow we have a really tough game against Arsenal. We have to find the right concentration.”

He added: “When you play against Arsenal every game is very important and tomorrow’s game is very important for the league.”

Head to head since Conte arrived in England

Sun 17/09/17 PRL Chelsea 0 – 0 Arsenal

Sun 06/08/17 COS Arsenal 1 – 1 Chelsea [Arsenal won on penalties]

Sat 27/05/17 FAC Arsenal 2 – 1 Chelsea

Sat 04/02/17 PRL Chelsea 3 – 1 Arsenal

Sat 24/09/16 PRL Arsenal 3 – 0 Chelsea

Probable lineups

Wenger says Mesut Ozil and Laurent Koscielny are major doubts even though Ozil will be given till matchday to prove his fitness.

Calum Chambers should continue on the right of his three at the back though he would have to choose between Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi on who will start on Wednesday.

Chelsea duo – Charly Musonda and David Luiz are absentees while Andreas Christensen is expected to replace Gary Cahill in the centre of the defence.