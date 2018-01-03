EPL: Iwobi, Moses set for another crunch London Derby

Related News

The year 2017 ended in different ways for two Nigerian stars, Alex Iwobi and Victor Moses, in the Premier League.

While Moses signed off with a big 5-0 win with Chelsea, Iwobi could only manage a 1-1 draw against West Brom.

With action already back in the English Premier League, both Super Eagles superstars are expected in action as Arsenal host Chelsea in another installment of the London Derby on Wednesday.

Arsenal recorded a barren draw away to Chelsea in the reverse fixture in September 2017 and they will be looking to get a better result as Antonio Conte leads his team to the Emirates.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea are unbeaten in their last five games but the Blues have had it better going for them as they have four wins and a draw to themselves.

It is not the same for Iwobi and his Arsenal teammates who have just two wins and three draws from their own last five outings.

Already, Coach Arsene Wenger is sweating with the long injury list he has on his hand ahead of this crucial tie.

Defenders Sead Kolasinac and Laurent Koscielny both picked up knocks at The Hawthorns, joining a growing list of absentees for the busiest period of the season.

Wenger says that Kolasinac will definitely sit out Wednesday night’s meeting with Chelsea, while Koscielny and playmaker Mesut Ozil have an outside chance of featuring.

“At the moment our injury list is quite long. We lost Kolasinac, Koscielny in the game at West Brom,” he told reporters. “The two who have a little chance are Ozil, who might have a test this morning and Koscielny, who is 30-70 available.

“We have a squad that is equipped to deal with injuries – we’ve shown that in the Europa League and the Carabao Cup… but we cannot lose any more players now.”

Nacho Monreal, Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud are also currently nursing injury problems thus making Iwobi an almost sure bet to feature in the midweek clash.