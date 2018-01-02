CHAN 2018: Salisu picks final 23-man squad

Related News

Head Coach Salisu Yusuf on Tuesday released his final squad of the Super Eagles B for the 5th African Nations Championship starting in Morocco next week, with goalkeeper and skipper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, midfield Trojan Rabiu Ali and marksman Anthony Okpotu listed.

Ezenwa is joined for the goalkeeping duties by Oladele Ajiboye and Theophilus Afelokhai, and defensive stalwarts Osas Okoro, Stephen Eze and Kalu Orji Okogbue also made the list, as midfielders Ifeanyi Ifeanyi and Ekundayo Ojo and forwards Sunday Faleye and Emeka Atuloma.

The team of 23 players and their officials are expected to fly out of the country in a few days, to continue preparations in Morocco ahead of Nigeria’s first match of the campaign against Rwanda in Tangier on Monday, 15th January.

The 2014 bronze medallists will also play 2014 champions Libya at the same Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier on Friday, 19th January, before travelling to Agadir to tackle Equatorial Guinea on Tuesday, 23rd January.

FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba FC); Oladele Ajiboye (Plateau United); Theophilus Afelokhai (Enyimba FC)

Defenders: Osas Okoro (Rangers International); Daniel James (Plateau United); Kalu Orji Okogbue (Rangers International); Ikouwem Utin (Enyimba FC); Abdullahi Musa (Wikki Tourists); Timothy Danladi (Katsina United); Ifeanyi Nweke (Kano Pillars); Stephen Eze (Kano Pillars)

Midfielders: Ifeanyi Ifeanyi (Akwa United); Rabiu Ali (Kano Pillars); Augustine Oladapo (Enyimba FC); Ekundayo Ojo (Sunshine Stars)

Forwards: Emeka Atuloma (Rivers United); Anthony Okpotu (Lobi Stars); Eneji Moses (Plateau United); Ibrahim Mustapha (Enyimba FC); Emeka Ogbuh (Rivers United); Sunday Faleye (Akwa United); Nura Muhammed (El-Kanemi Warriors); Okechukwu Gabriel (Akwa United)