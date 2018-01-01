EPL: Martial, Lingard return Manchester United to winning ways

Related News

Manchester United are finally back to winning ways having recorded three successive draws in their previous outings.

Jose Mourinho’s men got it right on New Year day by beating Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park.

Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard saw United make a winning start to 2018, lifting them back above Chelsea and into second place in the process.

The Red Devils now have 47 points from 21 games.

Everton, on the other hand, have now fallen to back-to-back defeats for the first time since October.

Their impressive five-match unbeaten home streak in the league has come to an end following an ineffectual display at their home ground on Monday.