EPL: Liverpool snatch late win, Ndidi wins big with Leicester

Premier League action lightened the first day of 2018 as goals were scored in all the games already decided.

At Turf Moor, an injury-time goal gave Liverpool a dramatic 2-1 victory at Burnley just when it looked like the game would end in a stalemate.

Sadio Mane’s brilliant strike gave Liverpool the lead but Johann Gudmundsson levelled three minutes from time — only for Ragnar Klavan to head home in the 94th minute for the Reds.

The result took Liverpool level on points with third-place Manchester United ahead of their game at Everton later on New Year’s Day.

Elsewhere, Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi and his Leicester City teammates had a flying start in 2018 as they pounded Huddersfield Town 3-0 at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes scored twice in seven second-half minutes as they romped to the big win.

In the other New Year day fixtures, Brighton & Hove Albion and AFC Bournemouth ended their tie in a stalemate as the game ended 2-2.

There was joy for Newcastle United finally as their winless run ended with a 1-0 win away to Stoke City.

England – Premier League January 1

Brighton & Hove Albion 2 – 2 AFC Bournemouth

Burnley 1 – 2 Liverpool

Leicester City 3 – 0 Huddersfield Town

Stoke City 0 – 1 Newcastle United

