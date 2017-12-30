EPL Round-Up: Victor Moses signs off 2017 with big win

Related News

The year 2017 has been a remarkable one for Nigerian international, Victor Moses, and he had a befitting climax on Saturday with his London club, Chelsea.

Moses played for 55 minutes as Chelsea put up a dominant display, beating Stoke City 5-0 in their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues got off the mark as fast as possible in Saturday’s game as they were already in front barely three minutes into the game.

Antonio Ruediger got the curtain raiser before Danny Drinkwater doubled Chelsea’s lead in the 9th minute.

The host were far from done as Pedro Rodriguez made it 3-0 in the 23rd minute.

In the second half, Chelsea continued from where they stopped as the duo of Willian and Davide Zappacosta added a goal each to give Chelsea a 5-0 win in their final game for 2017.

It was however not the same happy ending for other Nigerian players whose club were also in action in Saturday’s Premier League games.

Though Nigerian star, Wilfred Ndidi, has also enjoyed a blistering 2017, his club Leicester City were beaten 2-1 at Anfield by Liverpool.

Egyptian superstar, Mohamed Salah, got the two goals that sealed the victory for the Reds.

At Vicarage road, Isaac Success who has had a far from eventful year could not save his team as they were beaten 1-2 by relegation-haunted Swansea City.

The win recorded by the Swans helped them off the base of the Premier League table

England – Premier League December 30

AFC Bournemouth 2 – 1 Everton

Chelsea 5 – 0 Stoke City

Huddersfield Town 0 – 0 Burnley

Liverpool 2 – 1 Leicester City

Newcastle United 0 – 0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Watford 1 – 2 Swansea City