Four matches to watch this weekend

Related News

Man. Utd v Southampton @Old Trafford @6:30pm on Dec 30

What excuse would it be this time if Jose Mourinho’s United does not get a good result at Old Trafford? Two points from six is not the stuff of champions and Southampton should offer canon fodder to bounce back.

Mourinho cannot afford to pair Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku together ever again while one of his defenders must become the leader in the absence of the injured Antonio Valencia and Chris Smalling.

Mauricio Pelligrino needs to find capable replacements for the missing trio: Charlie Austin, Cedric Soares, and Ryan Bertrand, if not then it could mean a pasting at the Theatre of Dreams!

Current Form: Man. Utd [D-D-L-W-W]; Southampton [L-D-L-L-D]

Head to head

23/09/17 PRL Southampton 0 – 1 Man. Utd

17/05/17 PRL Southampton 0 – 0 Man. Utd

26/02/17 LEC Man. Utd 3 – 2 Southampton

19/08/16 PRL Man. Utd 2 – 0 Southampton

23/01/16 PRL Man. Utd 0 – 1 Southampton

Prediction: Man. Utd 4-1 Southampton

Inter v Lazio @San Siro @6pm on Dec 30

After three consecutive losses – having not lost since the start of the season, Inter need a good result against Lazio on Saturday to keep in touch with Napoli and Juventus. Luciano Spalletti has to find a formula to manage the absences of Miranda and Danilo D’Ambrosio, two of his most reliable defenders.

This Lazio team is free-scoring – 13 goals in their last five matches, which has seen three wins, one draw, and a loss. Ciro Immobile is very mobile and will test Andrea Ranocchia, who is expected to partner Milan Skriniar. Mario Icardi has not scored since the 3-1 loss to Udinese – Spalletti needs him back firing on all cylinders.

Current Form: Inter [L-L-L-W-D]; Lazio [W-W-D-W-L]

Head to head

21/05/17 SEA Lazio 1 – 3 Inter

31/01/17 COI Inter 1 – 2 Lazio

21/12/16 SEA Inter 3 – 0 Lazio

01/05/16 SEA Lazio 2 – 0 Inter

20/12/15 SEA Inter 1 – 2 Lazio

Prediction: Inter 1-1 Lazio

Liverpool v Leicester City @Anfield @4pm on Dec 30

The honeymoon is over for Clause Puel at Leicester but it will be desperate to imply that the hemorrhage will stop at Anfield. For Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp must be buoyed by the £75 million acquisition of Virgil Van Dijk from Southampton, even though his suspect defense will have to pay attention against the speed of the Jaime Vardy-led Leicester attack.

Current Form: Liverpool [W-D-W-D-D]; Leicester [L-D-L-L-W]

Head to head

23/09/17 PRL Leicester 2 – 3 Liverpool

19/09/17 LEC Leicester 2 – 0 Liverpool

22/07/17 PLA Liverpool 2 – 1 Leicester

27/02/17 PRL Leicester 3 – 1 Liverpool

10/09/16 PRL Liverpool 4 – 1 Leicester

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Leicester

Crystal Palace v Man. City @Selhurst Park @1pm on Dec 31

In their last five confrontations, the Eagles have conceded 19 goals against the Citizens and scored just once! Very embarrassing but it could get more embarrassing on Sunday. Pep Guardiola is seeking to lead this City side to 19 consecutive wins which he achieved in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich even though more EPL sides have resorted to packing double-decker buses in their defensive positions. Will Wilfred Zaha prove to be a thorn in Kyle Walker’s flesh? Or would he have to feed on crumbs? The latter seems to be the logical answer but we will see o Sunday.

Current Form: Crystal Palace [D-W-W-D-D]; Man. City [W-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

23/09/17 PRL Manchester City 5 – 0 Crystal Palace

06/05/17 PRL Manchester City 5 – 0 Crystal Palace

28/01/17 FAC Crystal Palace 0 – 3 Manchester City

19/11/16 PRL Crystal Palace 1 – 2 Manchester City

16/01/16 PRL Manchester City 4 – 0 Crystal Palace

Prediction: Palace 0-3 Man. City