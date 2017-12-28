EPL: Manchester City go 15 points clear

Related News

Manchester City have now opened a massive 15 points gap at the top of the English Premier League following their away win against Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

Raheem Sterling got the only goal of the game as Pep Guardiola’s men ran away with a lone goal victory over the Magpies at their backyard.

The solitary goal by Sterling was more than enough to give City all three points on offer to now take their total points haul to 58 from 20 games.

City have won all but one of their league games this season.

Unfortunately, Manchester City captain, Vincent Kompany, managed less than 11 minutes of his side’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United on Wednesday as injury struck once more.

The Citizens will be playing away to Crystal Palace on Sunday, December 31 in their final league game for 2017 and Kompany looks certain to miss the tie.