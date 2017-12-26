Harry Kane sets new Premier League record

Related News

Harry Kane scored a hat trick on Tuesday to set a Premier League record of 39 goals in a calendar year – 2017.

Dele Alli scored one while Heung Min-Son scored the last as Tottenham defeated their visitors, Southampton 5-2.

The England forward thus toppled a 22-year-old record held by former England striker, Alan Shearer.

The 24-year-old Kane headed in Christian Eriksen’s free kick in the 22nd minute to overtake Shearer’s 36 goals in 1995 with Blackburn Rovers.

He had equalled the 36-goal tally while scoring a hat-trick in Spurs’ 3-0 win at Burnley on Saturday.