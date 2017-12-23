Arsenal 3-3 Liverpool: Player Rating

Related News

It was an entertaining affair at the Emirates as Arsenal and Liverpool battled to a 3-3 draw on Friday night.

Though collectively both teams deserved a share of the spoils, PREMIUM TIMES makes an individual assessment of the players in Friday night’s Premier League clash.

ARSENAL

Petr Cech 7 – On a night he was hoping to record his 200th clean sheet in the EPL, Cech shipped in three goals. While he did make some saves to keep his team in the game, it is widely seen that he should have stopped Liverpool’s third.

Hector Bellerin 5 – Struggled to contain Mane. It wasn’t the best of performance from the defender.

Laurent Koscielny 6 – Overworked. Couldn’t contain the incessant wave after of attacks from the front-line.

Nacho Monreal 5 – The centre-back was just average on the night before he was substituted.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles 7 – Has a bright future and while marking Salah was never going to be easy, he did well enough on the night

Jack Wilshere 7 – Just like the entire Arsenal team, he was out of sort in the first-half but much better in the second.

Granit Xhaka 7 – Sloppy in possession but his stunning goal made up for it.

Alexis Sanchez 7 – Showed flashes of brilliance to go with his goal. But still lacking intensity.

Mesut Ozil 8 – Has found a new lease of life from somewhere. Brilliant goal.

Alex Iwobi 6 – It was his 50th EPL game but not with so many things to show for it. The Nigerian star bagged an assist on the night before he was pulled out

Alexandre Lacazette 7 -The French star did well and would have been fulfilled if he was among the goal scorers. Nevertheless, his brilliant flick to set-up Ozil would sure be on replay

Substitutes: Mustafi 6 (for Monreal 46); Welbeck 6 (for Iwobi), Walcott (for Sanchez)

LIVERPOOL

Simon Mignolet 5 – While he was on holiday for the better part of the game, he was found wanting when his team needed him.

Joe Gomez 6 – Has a huge future but caught napping for Sanchez’s header.

Dejan Lovren 6 – Had it going well until Arsenal’s revival kicked in.

Ragnar Klavan 5.5 – Like his team-mates; capitulated when the going got tough.

Andrew Robertson 6 – An assured performance from the left-back until Arsenal’s brilliance.

Jordan Henderson 5 – The captain lasted just under 10 minutes, limping off with a muscular injury.

Emre Can 6.5 – Was initially enjoying the better of Wilshere and Xhaka before disaster struck.

Mohamed Salah 8 – A goal and and an assist is worth celebrating for the Egyptian but he knows he still could have done more

Philippe Coutinho 8 – The Brazilian was good on the night and his headed goal set the tone for the night.

Sadio Mane 6.5 – Guilty of some glaring misses, but his pace was a constant threat to the Arsenal back-line.

Roberto Firmino 7.5 – Arsenal couldn’t cope with him at times. His goal was deserved.

Substitutes: Wijnaldum (for Mane), Oxlade-Chamberlain (for Coutinho), Milner (for Henderson) 6.