Arsenal vs Liverpool (LIVE UPDATE): Gunners seek revenge against the Reds

Arsenal will be hopping to get their own pound of flesh against Liverpool as the busy festive period of premier league action gets underway at The Emirates this Friday night.

The Gunners were annihilated 4-0 in the reverse fixture back in August, hence they would want to set the record straight and take a leap back into top four with a win tonight.

Liverpool are one point better and one place above Arsenal on the log.

The Reds are in fourth place with 34 points from 18 games. Arsenal on their part are fifth with 33 points from 18.games

Tonight’s match is the third post-war league meeting between Arsenal and Liverpool on a Friday.

The previous two are:

1989: Liverpool 0-2 Arsenal (Arsenal clinch title).

2004: Arsenal 4-2 Liverpool (Thierry Henry who recently visited Nigeria scored a hat-trick).

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates from 8.45p.m.

