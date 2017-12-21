Nigeria drop on Final 2017 FIFA rankings

The Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles dropped one step again in the final FIFA rankings for 2017.

Despite putting up a fine performance by going through the World Cup qualifiers unbeaten and thrashing perennial rivals Argentina, the Super Eagles dropped nine places in last month’s FIFA ranking released to become 50th in the world and 8th in Africa.

The fall continued on Thursday albeit just one step to 51st position in the world and ninth in Africa.

Countries like Morocco (40), Burkina Fast (44), and Cameroon (45) were all ranked above Nigeria.

Germany, Brazil and Portugal retained the top three places in the latest FIFA rankings released Thursday.

There was little movement in the FIFA charts with Argentina and Belgium completing the top five and 2018 World Cup hosts Russia placed 64th.

AFRICA

Senegal
Tunisia
Egypt
Congo DR
Morrocco
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
Ghana
Nigeria
Algeria

Top 10 teams in the world:

Germany
Brazil
Portugal
Argentina
Belgium
Spain
Poland
Switzerland
France
Chile

