Carabao Cup: Moses rested as Morata shoots Chelsea into semi-final

Alvaro Morata was the hero for Chelsea on Wednesday night as he scored the winning goal at Stamford Bridge to help the Blues secure a dramatic 2-1 win over AFC Bournemouth.

The win was also good enough to get Chelsea a place in the semifinal of the Carabao Cup also known as the League Cup.

Brazilian superstar, Willian had given the host a 13th-minute lead and it was initially looking adequate to earn Chelsea passage into the last four.

However, Bournemouth were not going out without a fight and they did pull up a late equaliser through Dan Gosling.

While it was expected that the game will at least drag into extra time, Morata was on hand to restore Chelsea’s lead and the win they deserved on the night.

Nigeria international, Victor Moses, played no part in Wednesday’s crunch clash as he was obviously rested for the busy schedule ahead of the Blues.

In the day’s other quarter-final clash, Manchester United were sent packing as lower league side, Bristol City, beat them 2-1.