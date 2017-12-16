Four matches to watch this weekend

Related News

Nigeria v MFM @Sani Abacha Stadium @4 p.m. on December 17

The home-based Super Eagles will continue their preparation for CHAN 2018 in Morocco by facing off with MFM FC on Sunday in Kano. The team tutored by Salisu Yusuf beat Enyimba and drew with Plateau United to make Sunday’s final while MFM played two draws against Kano Pillars but qualified on goals difference. Yusuf had promised a new set of Eagles and must have seen two probable in Dayo Ojo and Sunday Faleye, who scored the only goal against Enyimba. The CHAN tournament kicks off on January 13.

Prediction: Super Eagles 2-0 MFM FC

Man. City v Tottenham @Etihad Stadium @6:30 p.m. on December 16

Can Pep Guardiola marshal Manchester City throughout the 2017/18 EPL season unbeaten? It is possible but they face the test of Spurs on Saturday evening at the Etihad with Mauricio Pochettino holding on to the fact that Guardiola called his team the ‘Harry Kane team’. Spurs are back to some form – scoring seven goals in their last two matches but City have beaten every top six team set before them this season. With David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne in truly great form – this one looks like another sure banker win for the Cityzens, but again this is football, where anything can happen in 90 minutes!

Current Form: Man. City [W-W-L-W-W]; Tottenham [W-W-D-L-D]

Head to head

Sat 29/07/17 ICC Man. City 3 – 0 Tottenham

Sat 21/01/17 PRL Man. City 2 – 2 Tottenham

Sun 02/10/16 PRL Tottenham 2 – 0 Man. City

Sun 14/02/16 PRL Man. City 1 – 2 Tottenham

Sat 26/09/15 PRL Tottenham 4 – 1 Man. City

Prediction: Man. City 3-1 Tottenham

Lyon v Marseille @Groupama Stadium @9 p.m. on December 17

The only other contenders apart from Monaco, who can rein in runaway leaders, PSG but one of them would have to take a backward step on Sunday. Monaco won on Friday so are three points ahead of the pair. Marseille arrive high on confidence with a 12-match unbeaten run in the league but Lyon boast the most in-form players in Nabil Fekir and the loanee from Manchester United, Memphis Depay. Lyon will definitely start as favourites because Marseille have not won in the league on their ground in the last 10 meetings.

Current Form: Lyon [W-L-W-L-W]; Marseille [W-D-D-W-W]

Head to head

Tue 31/01/17 CDF Marseille 2 – 1 Lyon

Sun 22/01/17 LI1 Lyon 3 – 1 Marseille

Sun 18/09/16 LI1 Marseille 0 – 0 Lyon

Sun 24/01/16 LI1 Lyon 1 – 1 Marseille

Sun 20/09/15 LI1 Marseille 1 – 1 Lyon

Prediction: Lyon 3-1 Marseille

Bournemouth v Liverpool @Vitality Stadium @5:30 p.m. on December 17

This is a must to watch because of the collapse that Liverpool suffered at the Vitality last season. The Cherries landed a heavy blow on the Reds by coming back from a 3-1 deficit to win 4-3. Jurgen Klopp and his team have endured two back-to-back confidence-sucking draws against Everton and West Brom and need to respond while Eddie Howe needs to quickly stabilize his team from falling further down the table. Bournemouth like to play, a strategy that could expose them to some hiding from Liverpool’s quick-fire forwards.

Current Form: Bournemouth [L-D-D-L-D]; Liverpool [D-D-W-W-W]

Head to head

Wed 05/04/17 PRL Liverpool 2 – 2 Bournemouth

Sun 04/12/16 PRL Bournemouth4 – 3 Liverpool

Sun 17/04/16 PRL Bournemouth1 – 2 Liverpool

Wed 28/10/15 LEC Liverpool 1 – 0 Bournemouth

Mon 17/08/15 PRL Liverpool 1 – 0 Bournemouth

Prediction: Bournemouth 0-3 Liverpool