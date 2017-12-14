EPL: Iwobi fails to win with Arsenal as Man City set new record

Related News

Nigeria international, Alex Iwobi, returned to the Arsenal starting lineup on Wednesday but his 70 minutes on the pitch counted for less as the Gunners could only play a barren draw against West Ham United.

Iwobi and his Arsenal teammates were unable to find a way past David Moyes’ new resurgent team and thus had to settle for a point that does their minimum top-four ambition very little good.

On their part, Manchester City have set a new Premier League record of 15-consecutive wins after a 4-0 victory over Swansea at the Liberty Stadium.

The result means City have bettered the 14-straight victories Arsenal managed between February and August 2002.

City have now taken 49 points from 17 games so far this season, which represents the best-ever start to an English top-flight campaign.

Pep Guardiola’s men have dropped just two points all season, with the draw at home to Everton the only blot on their book thus far.

In some of the other midweek games, Manchester United squeezed out a lone goal win over AFC Bournemouth and Everton recorded similar result away to Newcastle United.

Liverpool could only record a barren draw against West Brom.

Results

Newcastle United 0 – 1 Everton

Southampton 1 – 4 Leicester City

Swansea City 0 – 4 Manchester City

Liverpool 0 – 0 West Bromwich Albion

Manchester United 1 – 0 AFC Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur 2 – 0 Brighton & Hove Albion

West Ham United 0 – 0 Arsenal