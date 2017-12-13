Moses helps Chelsea to victory over Huddersfield

Victor Moses put up a good shift on Tuesday night for Chelsea as the Blues returned to winning ways; beating Huddersfield Town 3-1 in their own backyard.
Moses who celebrated his 27th birthday on Tuesday played all 90 minutes.
Chelsea got all three points through goals from Tiemoue Bakayoko, Willian and Pedro in West Yorkshire.
Huddersfield’s Laurent Depoitre popped up in the second minute of injury time for a consolation goal for the Terriers..
It is worthy to note that Tuesday’s outing was Moses’ 200th Premier League appearance.
The Nigerian star made his Premier League bow in Wigan’s 0-0 draw against Bolton Wanderers on February 10, 2010.
The year 2017 has been a phenomenal one for Moses as he contributed immensely to successes record by his club as well as his national team.
In the other Tuesday Premier League games, Crystal Palace secured a dramatic 2-1 win over Watford.
The Eagles were one goal down until the 88th minute when they turned things around.
Elsewhere, Burnley beat Stoke City 1-0.