Moses helps Chelsea to victory over Huddersfield

Related News

Victor Moses put up a good shift on Tuesday night for Chelsea as the Blues returned to winning ways; beating Huddersfield Town 3-1 in their own backyard.

Moses who celebrated his 27th birthday on Tuesday played all 90 minutes.‎

Chelsea got all three points through goals from Tiemoue Bakayoko, Willian and Pedro in West Yorkshire.

Huddersfield’s Laurent Depoitre popped up in the second minute of injury time for a consolation goal for the Terriers..

It is worthy to note that Tuesday’s outing was Moses’ 200th Premier League appearance.

The Nigerian star made his Premier League bow in Wigan’s 0-0 draw against Bolton Wanderers on February 10, 2010.

The year 2017 has been a phenomenal one for Moses as he contributed immensely to successes record by his club as well as his national team.

In the other Tuesday Premier League games, Crystal Palace secured a dramatic 2-1 win over Watford.

The Eagles were one goal down until the 88th minute when they turned things around.

Elsewhere, Burnley beat Stoke City 1-0.