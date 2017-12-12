Algeria Match: NFF reacts to FIFA sanction on Nigeria

Related News

The Nigeria Football Federation has reacted to Tuesday’s sanction slammed on the country by the world football governing body, FIFA.

Nigeria was found guilty of the use of an ineligible player during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Algeria in Constantine on Friday, 10th November 2017.

A miffed NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, directed that an internal inquiry be instituted immediately and persons found culpable be dealt with.

“We accept the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee to fine the NFF and award the match to Algeria.

“However, this is a grave error and somebody must be punished. We apologize to Nigerians for this and assure that this will not in any way derail or even distract us in our well –laid plan to ensure that the Super Eagles have a great outing in Russia.

“At the same time, I want to assure that persons responsible for this slip would not be given just a slap on the wrist. We are actually looking at a re-organization of the Technical Department. The Technical Committee will henceforth play serious superintending role on all details, no matter how minute, in technical matters.

“It is important that all committees and departments at the NFF should move at the same pace as the Executive Committee,” stated Pinnick in an official statement from the federation.

The NFF was fined the sum of 6,000 Swiss Francs and the previous 1-1 result now changed to 3-0 in favour of Algeria.