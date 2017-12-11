Salah defeats Victor Moses, others to win BBC African Footballer Of The Year Award

Related News

Egypt and Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah, has beaten in-form Nigeria and Super Eagles star, Victor Moses, to the 2017 BBC African Footballer Of The Year Award.

Salah picked up the prestigious award on Monday to further elongate Nigeria’s long wait to have one of her players win the award.

Austin Okocha is the last Nigerian male player to win the award having won it in 2003 and 2004.

This is also the second time that Victor Moses will be getting a nomination but won’t be winning the top prize.

Aside from Moses, Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Guinea’s Naby Keita, and Sadio Mane of Senegal were the other beaten finalists for 2017.

“I am very happy to win this award,” Salah told BBC Sport.

“It’s always a special feeling when you win something. I feel like I had a great year, so I’m very happy.”

Salah, the current Premier League top scorer with 13 goals, has enjoyed a stellar year for both club and country.

In early 2017, the forward was the central figure for Egypt as they finished runners-up at the Africa Cup of Nations.

He also helped his country secure a ticket to the world after almost 20 years of absence.

It is yet to be seen if Salah will make it a double over Moses and his other rivals as the 25-year is also nominated for the African footballer of the year award.