UEFA: PSG to face Real Madrid in round of 16

The draws of the round of 16 for the UEFA Champions League 2017/18 season were picked Monday with a heavyweight contest between defending champions, Real Madrid and PSG, the most notable pick.

Neymar left Barcelona in the summer to lead the Parisians to the Holy Grail and there can be no better test to their title credentials than the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Madrid team, who are looking for a third consecutive title.

Barcelona and Chelsea will re-engage in Europe after their last confrontation in 2012, for which the Blues won a dramatic semifinal before lifting the trophy in Munich.

In other matches, Manchester City will be confident after being paired with FC Basle while Tottenham have the Juventus hurdle to navigate.

Manchester United will play a tricky Sevilla side while Liverpool face former champions, Porto.

