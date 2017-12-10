EPL: Manchester City Open 11-point gap with derby win

Related News

Manchester City secured their 14th consecutive win in the Premier League on Sunday with a win over fierce rivals Manchester United who they defeated 2-1 at Old Trafford.

David Silva got the opening goal against Jose Mourinho’s team but Marcus Rashford pulled the Red Devils level just before halftime.

However, Nicolas Otamendi got the winning goal for the Citizens in the 54th minute as they snatched all three points from Sunday’s Manchester derby

With this latest win, City are 11-point clear over their opponents at the top of the league table, while also putting them level with Arsenal’s record of 14-successive wins set between February and August 2002.

Earlier in the Merseyside derby, Liverpool and Everton played a 1-1 draw. Arsenal and Southampton also played a 1-1 draw.