Russia 2018: Super Eagles to play Poland friendly

Ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup, arrangements are said to have been concluded to have the Super Eagles play a high profile friendly against the Polish national team.

The Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, revealed that the Nigeria national team will be involved in a pre-World Cup friendly against Poland on March 23, 2018.

The Super Eagles have been drawn against Argentina, Croatia and Iceland in Group D of the 2018 World Cup, while their friendly opponents, the Polish team, are in Group H alongside Senegal, Colombia and Japan.

There is no previous history of Nigeria and Poland meeting at the senior level, hence the planned clash in the next FIFA window will be a maiden meeting.

”Croatia is capable of great things with a team of stars playing in the biggest clubs. This is the most important match, and we hope to prepare for it against opponents similar to Croatia.

”So we will play Poland at home on March 23rd. We are looking for a second opponent in Europe for another FIFA date of the spring.” Rohr was quoted as saying on football365.fr.

￼it is also understood that friendly between Nigeria and Poland has been confirmed by the head of the Polish Football Association (PZPN), Zbigniew Boniek to the media in his homeland.

The friendly between the Super Eagles and their Polish counterparts has been fixed to hold in Wroclaw or the Silesian Stadium in Chorzów.