Victor Moses suffers shock derby defeat with Chelsea against West Ham

Related News

Victor Moses and his Chelsea teammates were condemned to a shock derby defeat by West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Blues failed to get back into the game after falling behind in the seventh minute courtesy of an early goal from Marko Arnautovic.

Moses was introduced into the game in the 55th minute but he was unable to undo what had already been done to the Blues by the desperate West Ham team.

Saturday’s defeat is the fourth of the season in the league for Chelsea and the chances of them retaining the title they won last year is shrinking with each passing week.

The Blues could end the weekend 14 points behind Manchester City at the top of the table.

On their part, West Ham remain in the relegation zone despite this morale-boosting win but they will be glad to halt their eight-match winless run.

This is also the first win for David Moyes since he was hired as a replacement for Slaven Bilic.