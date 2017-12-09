Super Eagles Coach picks 30 players ahead of CHAN 2018 tournament

Related News

Super Eagles Head Coach Salisu Yusuf has selected 30 players who will jostle for places in his final squad for the fifth African Nations Championship scheduled for Morocco, January 13 to February 4, 2018.

Topping the list of invited players is Super Eagles A team’s safe hands Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

Defenders Stephen Eze, Osas Okoro and Adeleye Olamilekan, midfielders Afeez Aremu, Rabiu Ali and Ifeanyi Ifeanyi, as well as forwards Kingsley Eduwo, Sikiru Olatubosun and Anthony Okpotu, are also among those who will battle for shirts.

Nigeria will tackle 2014 champions Libya, Rwanda and Equatorial Guinea in the group stage at the 5th African Nations Championship.

The matches of Group C will be played in Tangier.

Libya shocked the African football family by winning the 2014 edition in South Africa at the expense of Ghana, despite the North African nation being embroiled in political turmoil at the time.

Rwanda was the last team to qualify for the finals, after edging Ethiopia 3-2 on aggregate in a play –off that was necessitated by Egypt’s decision to forfeit her slot at the championship.

Equatorial Guinea qualified for the finals following the withdrawal of Gabon.

Hosts Morocco, Guinea, Sudan and Mauritania are in Group A, in the event pitting the Atlas Lions against Mauritania in the opening match of the competition, at the Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca on 13th January.

Hosts of the inaugural edition of the competition in 2009, Cote d’Ivoire head Group B that will be based in Marrakech, and have Zambia, Uganda and Namibia as group mates.

Group D, based in Agadir, has 2011 runners-up Angola, Cameroon, Congo and Burkina Faso.

Full List



Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa; Dele Ajiboye; Theophilus Afelokhai

Defenders: Stephen Eze; Osas Okoro; Daniel Itodo; Adeleye Olamilekan; Kalu Orji Okogbue; Ifeanyi Nweke; Nasiru Sani; Timothy Danladi

Midfielders: Afeez Aremu; Raphael Ayagwa; Ifeanyi Ifeanyi; Rabiu Ali; Destiny Ashadi; Dayo Ojo; Emeka Atuloma; Douglas Achiv; Austine Oladapo; Abdulkadir Zango

Forwards: Sikiru Olatubosun; Kingsley Eduwo; Peter Eneji; Anthony Okpotu; Joseph Osadiaye; Sunday Faleye; Victor Mbaoma; Mustapha Ibrahim; Gabriel Okechukwu