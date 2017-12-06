Champions League: Ronaldo sets new record, Liverpool crush Spartak

Related News

Cristiano Ronaldo ended the Champions League group stage in style on Wednesday as he reached a new milestone in the prestigious club competition.

Ronaldo added to his list of achievements by setting a new record in the Champions League.

The four-time Ballon d’Or winner has now scored in all six group games in the 2017-18 campaign – the first to do so since 1992-93 when the tournament introduced the group stage.

Ronaldo has scored nine so far, his latest of which was netted in the first half against Borussia Dortmund.

The game ended 3-2 in favour of the defending champions.

Liverpool have also booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League as Group E winners courtesy of a ruthless 7-0 thrashing of Spartak Moscow at Anfield.

Philippe Coutinho scored his first career hat-trick as the Reds set a new goalscoring landmark for English clubs in the Champions League, recording their second 7-0 win of the group stages.

Elsewhere, the unbeaten run of Manchester City across all competitions was punctured in Ukraine where they were beaten 2-1 by Shakhtar Donesk.

The Champions League group stage is now completed as Liverpool, Sevilla, Shakhtar and Porto became the last teams to book their place in the knockout rounds.

The field for the round of 16 draw, which will take place on Monday, Dec. 11, is now set.

GROUP WINNERS

Manchester City

PSG

Barcelona

Manchester United

Tottenham

Roma

Besiktas

Liverpool

RUNNERS-UP

Bayern Munich

Real Madrid

Chelsea

Juventus

Basel

Sevilla

Shakhtar

Porto